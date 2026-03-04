The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for the T20 spectacle to begin. The new season will also mark the return of the much-loved MS Dhoni to the field, as he gets ready to represent Chennai Super Kings once again. Even at 44, Dhoni continues to inspire the younger generation with his exceptional fitness and unwavering dedication. Ahead of the new season, CSK have kicked off their training camp, with Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and several other players sweating it out in the nets every day.

Recently, a hilarious clip from CSK's practice session went viral on social media, leaving fans in splits. In the video, Dhoni and some of the other players were practicing with a football when CSK's new recruit Sarfaraz Khan accidentally held the ball with his hand.

Seeing the gaffe, Dhoni responded with a sarcastic slow clap, prompting others to join in and share a quick laugh at Sarfaraz's mistake.

Whole Team And Mainly MSD Reaction When Sarfaraz Took Football Ball In Hand pic.twitter.com/azAzE2nUJs — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) March 3, 2026

For context, Sarfaraz went unsold during the 2024 and 2025 IPL auctions. However, CSK picked him up at his base price of Rs 75 lakh during the 2026 mini-auction.

The five-time champions began their camp at their high-performance centre in Chennai, with several Indian players reporting early. Among them were Ayush Mhatre, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Sarfaraz Khan.

The current phase of the camp features domestic Indian players, while those on national duty are expected to join later. India internationals Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube-both currently participating in the T20 World Cup-will link up with the squad after the tournament concludes on March 8.

Earlier on Sunday, the franchise unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

However, the arrival timeline of CSK's international recruits remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With the situation still evolving, clarity on their travel schedules and the final fixtures list for IPL 2026 is still awaited.

(With IANS inputs.)