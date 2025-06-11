The Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year is set to clash with the high-profile Indian Premier League as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to hold the event in the same window as the IPL. The reason being given is that with the ICC World T20 Cup scheduled in February-March next year and some FTP (Future Tours Programme) commitments, it might not be possible again to hold the PSL in its normal window of February-March. "There is a window available to the Pakistan board in December and first half of January but it has already given NOCs to Pakistani players to play in the Big Bash in Australia in this period and has also planned some domestic activities.

"So the discussion now with the franchise owners is to prepare for the PSL to be held in April-May just like this year," a source said.

An official in the PSL secretariat said that when the PSL was held this year and overlapped with the IPL due to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March, there was no effect on the viewership or interest which the PSL normally gets every year.

"Initially there was some concern that having the PSL in the same window as the IPL might hit our league but surprisingly viewership figures on TV and other media improved and the franchise owners got a chance to sign on some notable overseas players who were not picked in the IPL auction," he added.

With 10 editions now completed, the valuation of the existing six franchise teams will also be carried out before the next PSL and the PCB is thinking about a 25 per cent increase in franchise fees.

All the franchise owners except Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen, teams have confirmed in writing their intent to retain ownership for the next 10-years but Tareen who pays the highest franchise fee wants a review of all franchise fees as he has concerns over financial losses.

The next edition of the event is also significant since the PSL secretariat is also set to invite bids for two more new teams, the work for which has already started.

Apparently the PCB also wants that the 10-year title sponsorship agreement also needs to be reviewed and renewed and a new deal for live streaming will also be required.

Currently, PCB earns about 900 million rupees annually from the title sponsorship. Last year, live streaming rights for Pakistan were sold for approximately 1.8 billion. Local broadcast rights generated around 6.3 billion, while international rights brought in USD 4.6 million. Ground rights were sold for around PKR 2 billion for two years.

For TV production, PCB signed a two-year deal worth USD 2.25 million annually. Tenders will be issued for all these agreements, followed by lengthy processes.