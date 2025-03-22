David Warner is longer part of the IPL and he isn't part of international cricket either after having retired. However, his impact in the IPL and international cricket is not forgotten. On Sunday, however, David Warner was an unhappy man for reasons not related to cricket but had an Indian connection. He blasted Air India for causing him discomfort. "@airindia we've boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?" David Warner posted on X.

Warner did not specify where he was going.

Recently, Indian-Canadian actor Lisa Ray has, in a social media post, slammed Air India for denying a medical waiver for a ticket she had to cancel. She said she had to cancel her travel since her 92-year-old father was unwell, but her cancellation fee was not waived based on a doctor's letter. The Tata-owned carrier said it is looking into the matter.

The 52-year-old actor, who had booked her ticket through a third-party travel agent, shared a response from them saying no waiver was available. Airline sources say she had a non-refundable ticket due to which the agent had refused her the waiver, and not the airline.

"Here we go again @airindia. My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors' letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers?" asked Ms Ray.

In response to the query, Air India asked Ms Ray to share her email address and wished a speedy recovery to her father.

"Dear Ms Ray, we empathize with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you've written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We'll look into it," said Air India.