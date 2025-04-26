Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's abysmal form continued in the IPL 2025 as he was dismissed for just 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Maxwell, who was bought in the mega auction for Rs 4.2 crore, returned to the playing XI after two matches but he was dismissed cheaply by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Before this match, Maxwell scored just 41 runs in the competition leading to a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. On Saturday, Maxwell made a tentative start to his innings and although he did slam a boundary, the Australian international was clean bowled on the very next boundary. Former India batter Suresh Raina was not happy and delivered a brutal verdict on the struggling star.

"I don't remember the last time Glenn Maxwell made runs for the team, he has got too many chances."

Young Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh smashed half-centuries and shared a 120-run opening-wicket stand as Punjab Kings scored a challenging 201 for 4 against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a flying start with Priyansh, who had hit the fourth joint-fastest IPL ton earlier this season, made 69 off 35 balls while Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls as the KKR bowlers toiled without success till the 12th over.

Vaibhav Arora (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39) and Andre Russell (1/27) were the wicket-takers for KKR.

Earlier, PBKS made two changes, bringing in Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai in place of Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.

KKR also made two changes, replacing Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh with Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya.

(With PTI inputs)