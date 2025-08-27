New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has opened up on India great MS Dhoni's viral leave off his delivery during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. A video of Dhoni leaving Ferguson's delivery has resurfaced on social media. Ferguson had bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, which Dhoni decided not to touch, raising doubts over his approach in such a crucial game. Ferguson recalled that he was as surprised as anyone by Dhoni's choice, especially with India needing 52 off 31 at that stage.

"I can't remember what they were needing to chase at the time, but I knew they had to score a few runs. The plan was to bowl and see if MS would undercut it, and he left it. So I was surprised because naturally, when you're bowling, you're trying to restrict runs, then it's nice when a batter leaves it," Ferguson told CricTracker.

Ferguson revealed that the idea was to entice Dhoni, and it almost worked out when he hit him for a six off a similar delivery.

"But I think the next over, the first ball, I tried again, and he just got it over the boundary for six. So the plan almost worked the second time as well. But it was nice to get him out that game and, of course, get across the line in the semi-final," he added.

Coming back to the match, India lost by 18 runs in the World Cup semi-final, with New Zealand advancing to the finals. Dhoni, who was India's last hope, was run out by Martin Guptill in the penultimate over.

Guptill affected a direct throw from the deep to catch Dhoni just short of the crossing crease. Dhoni's run out remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of Indian cricket.

The win saw New Zealand book their place in the final, where they lost to hosts England on the basis of the boundary count rule.