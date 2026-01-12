Star India batter Rohit Sharma played a short but entertaining cameo during India's four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. The 38-year-old former captain scored a brisk 26 off 29 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes to provide the hosts with a solid start in their pursuit of 301. Rohit pulled New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes for a six on the third ball of the sixth over, leaving chief selectors Ajit Agarkar and ICC chairman Jay Shah completely awestruck. A viral video captured Shah and Agarkar giving epic reactions to Rohit's trademark pull.

Here's the video:

With his two sixes on Sunday, Rohit became the opener with the most sixes in ODI cricket. He also completed 650 sixes in international cricket, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone.

Rohit, however, was not able to convert the early start into a big innings as he got out in the ninth over off Kyle Jamieson's ball. He scored 26 runs off 29 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Rohit has now hit 329 sixes as an opener in ODIs, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 328 maximums to his name. The Indian star had already broken Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in ODI cricket last year during the South Africa series.

Rohit was in great touch last year as well. The right-hander slammed 650 runs in 14 ODI innings from as many matches, with one not out. His personal best was 121 not out. He is currently the number one batter in the ICC rankings.