Less than a month remains for the 2026 T20 World Cup to start, yet there is uncertainty over Bangladesh's four group-stage matches in India (three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai). Bangladesh does not want to play in India, citing a 'security threat' in the country. The tussle began after the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its matches to Sri Lanka (the hosts of the tournament). In the meantime, a report in Geo Super claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now shown interest in hosting the Bangladesh games.

Bangladesh government's Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul, known for his hardline stance against India, has reacted to the report. He was responding to a question on whether the BCB would accept a proposal where Bangladesh matches are shifted from Kolkata and Mumbai to another Indian city.

"We are talking about India, we are not talking about Kolkata. If the venue is changed from India to Sri Lanka, there is no issue. I saw a report, which I don't know is true or not, that claimed Pakistan has offered to host our matches. No problem if Pakistan or UAE host our matches," Nazrul said on Wednesday.

Nazrul also claimed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a letter from the ICC's security team.

Following is what Nazrul said in a press conference on Monday: "We are yet to receive any reply to the two letters sent to ICC. Also, in the meantime, the ICC security team, those in charge of security, have given a letter to the BCB. In that letter, it is said that if three things happen, the security threat to the Bangladesh team will increase:

If Mustafiz is included in the Bangladesh team.

If the supporters of the Bangladesh team roam around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh, which is our national jersey.

As the national elections are forthcoming, the security threat to the Bangladesh team will increase.

"This statement by the ICC security team has proven that Bangladesh is in no position to play the T20 World Cup in India."

The ICC is yet to confirm or deny the existence of the letter from its security team. According to sources, this letter was part of an inter-departmental note, and not ICC's official response to BCB over its request to relocate its T20 World Cup matches from India.