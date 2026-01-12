Former Indian cricket team star Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his engagement to long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine on Wednesday. "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever - Shikhar & Sophie," Dhawan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a photo of the two wearing their engagement rings. According to reports, Dhawan is set to marry Sophie Shine in February. The ceremony is likely to take place in the third week of February in Delhi-NCR, with big names from both the cricketing world and Bollywood expected to attend. Preparations for the lavish ceremony are already underway, though no further details have emerged.

Reports suggest that Sophie worked as a product consultant and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. While cricketing celebrities are often linked with personalities from the world of social media and entertainment, Sophie's case is quite different.

The Ireland-born professional has an academic background at Castleroy College, with credentials that can impress anyone. She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, based in Abu Dhabi. Sophie completed all her education in Ireland. She now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports.

Sophie has close to 341,000 followers on Instagram and has been posting pictures and videos with Shikhar for a while now. She was spotted with Dhawan on multiple occasions, watching cricket matches with the former India opening batter, but the news about their relationship status was only confirmed after the southpaw himself made it public.