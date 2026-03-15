Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has predicted IPL 2026 to be MS Dhoni's last as a player, saying that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon is likely to take up a mentor-cum-player role in the upcoming season. With exactly two weeks remaining before the start of IPL 2026, speculation surrounding Dhoni's retirement has again gathered pace, especially with the addition of Sanju Samson to the CSK squad. Samson, the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, was traded in by the five-time champions.

Speaking on Star Sports, Uthappa said he feels Dhoni will bat in the lower order, just like last season.

"I think this is going to be his last year. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year; I see him playing a lesser role. I don't see him batting at seven. I see him batting at eight, knowing that he is on his way out. I feel he will do this. Then we will see the true potential of Gaikwad," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side despite Samson's arrival from RR.

"Not right now. You have got to give Rutu time to settle in. He is still leading. No matter what you say, you're coming out of the shadows of MS Dhoni. You want to come out of it completely, have your own light, and see what you can produce. You want to lead the team when MS is not playing and then stand in your own light. If the franchise feels Gaikwad is making many mistakes, then it is a different thing. But just because Sanju has come, I don't think that [a captaincy change] should be done," he added.

During IPL 2025, Dhoni was seen mostly in brief cameo roles during the death overs, making 196 runs from 13 innings.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, however, has said the veteran will be available for the full season and is expected to play "all matches" in the 2026 campaign.