World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:07 July 2019 00:41 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs South Africa from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SA vs AUS Latest Score

34.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.

34.5 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Alex sweeps it down for a run.

34.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

34.2 overs (1 Run) Drives it straight back to Tahir who fumbles and concedes a single.

34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Full and outside off, Carey comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Alex Carey hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Australia 187/4 (34.1 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.78

33.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around of, pushed back to the bowler.

33.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moves to 97! A short ball, down the leg side, Warner helps it via a pull to the fine leg fence! AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Chris Morris for a 4! Australia 179/4 (33.3 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.91

33.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side for a single.

33.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched back to the bowler.

DRINKS BREAK. Chris Morris returns. 4-0-21-0 so far.

32.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled down to long on for a single.

32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket.

32.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Simple chance. Full and around middle, Carey hits this straight back. It is a straightforward return catch but Tahir, in a hurry to grasp it, puts it down.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a run.

32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the 90s moves Warner and the 50-run stand comes up as well! Full and outside off, David lofts this over mid off and gets a boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Australia 172/4 (32.2 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.72

32.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

Imran Tahir is back on. 5-0-19-1 so far.

31.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.

31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ELEGANT! Full and outside off, Carey leans and drives it through extra cover! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Alex Carey hits JP Duminy for a 4! Australia 166/4 (31.5 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.81

31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover. Warner wants a single but is sent back just in time.

31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Carey rocks back and cuts it past a diving Kagiso Rabada at backward point for a boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Alex Carey hits JP Duminy for a 4! Australia 162/4 (31.3 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.86

31.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Punches this off the back foot.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.

30.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and around leg, Warner looks to sweep but gets a top edge which goes over short fine leg. The fielder runs back but cannot get there. Three runs taken.

30.4 overs (1 Run) Shot and outside off, cut through point for a single.

30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and around of, Carey gets across and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Alex Carey hits Tabraiz Shamsi for a 4! Australia 153/4 (30.3 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.87

30.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through cover for a single.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside leg, Warner comes down the track and is hit on the pads.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
