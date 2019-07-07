34.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
Live Score
34.5 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Alex sweeps it down for a run.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Drives it straight back to Tahir who fumbles and concedes a single.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Full and outside off, Carey comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary!
33.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around of, pushed back to the bowler.
33.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moves to 97! A short ball, down the leg side, Warner helps it via a pull to the fine leg fence!
33.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched back to the bowler.
DRINKS BREAK. Chris Morris returns. 4-0-21-0 so far.
32.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled down to long on for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
32.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Simple chance. Full and around middle, Carey hits this straight back. It is a straightforward return catch but Tahir, in a hurry to grasp it, puts it down.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a run.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the 90s moves Warner and the 50-run stand comes up as well! Full and outside off, David lofts this over mid off and gets a boundary!
32.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
Imran Tahir is back on. 5-0-19-1 so far.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ELEGANT! Full and outside off, Carey leans and drives it through extra cover!
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover. Warner wants a single but is sent back just in time.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Carey rocks back and cuts it past a diving Kagiso Rabada at backward point for a boundary!
31.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Punches this off the back foot.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
30.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and around leg, Warner looks to sweep but gets a top edge which goes over short fine leg. The fielder runs back but cannot get there. Three runs taken.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Shot and outside off, cut through point for a single.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and around of, Carey gets across and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
30.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through cover for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside leg, Warner comes down the track and is hit on the pads.