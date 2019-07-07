29.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, Warner looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Drives it through mid off for a run.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven towards cover.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Flicks this through mid-wicket for a single.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly played by Warner! He is aware of where the fielders are and goes for the switch hit and conects well to just play it over short third man for a boundary.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Warner comes down the track and drives it in the air. Miscues it uppishly and Rassie van der Dussen runs back but cannot get there. Two runs taken.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Warner plays this tossed up delivery straight back to the bowler.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Warner cuts this short one through point for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Carey strokes one down the ground to long on and crosses over.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Warner pushes this flatter one through covers for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Carey comes down the track now and strokes this tossed up ball to long off for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Warner comes down the track to this flighted delivery down to long on for a single.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. 3-0-11-0 so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Carey defends by coming right behind the line of this tossed up delivery from Duminy.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Carey once again pushes this flatter one to covers.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Carey drives this tossed up delivery to the off side and finds covers to perfection.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Carey this time looks to defend to the off side but gets it off the inside edge to mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Carey pushes this flatter one back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Duminy tosses one up Warner comes down the track and drives it to long on for a single.