World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 23:14 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs South Africa from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SA vs AUS Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Carbon copy of the previous ball.

14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this time Marcus gets right behind that ball and defends it solidly.

14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outstanding timing. Around off, coming in, Stoinis punches this wide of mid on and finds the gap and the boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Marcus Stoinis hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Australia 72/2 (14.4 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.19

14.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, David comes forward and pushes it behind point for a single.

14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice chip shot. Full and around middle, Warner lofts it over the bowler and beats mid on. Once the ball lands, it races down the slope. AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Australia 67/2 (14.2 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.26

14.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed straight to cover.

13.6 overs (0 Run) Stoinis is showing no intent to score. He is happy defending. This time though he pushes this length ball straight to the man at mid off.

13.5 overs (0 Run) Stoinis comes right behind the line of the delivery and defends this length delivery off his back foot.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Stoinis now flicks this fuller one on the stumps but finds short mid-wicket to perfection.

13.3 overs (1 Run) Warner now flicks a length ball on the pads through square leg for a single.

13.2 overs (0 Run) Morris is right on the money. He keeps it on a length and outside off, Warner once again pushes it to covers.

13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Warner pushes it to short cover.

12.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a run. 11 from the over.

12.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! On a length outside off, Warner pushes at it but is beaten by pace. The ball takes the outside edge and flies through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence! AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Australia 61/2 (12.5 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.13

12.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and off, flicked through square leg for a single.

12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! On a length outside off, Stoinis gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly through the covers! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Marcus Stoinis hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Australia 56/2 (12.3 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.2

12.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. Stoinis starts to run but then clutches his right hamstring and goes back.

12.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.

12.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball outside off, Stoinis bails out of the pull shot. WIDE signalled a touch belatedly.

11.6 overs (0 Run) Warner hops back on this length ball and defends it onto the ground.

11.5 overs (0 Run) This time Morris pitches one on middle and Warner flicks it straight to mid-wicket.

11.4 overs (0 Run) Warner once again defends this length ball outside off to covers.

11.3 overs (0 Run) Warner defends a length ball outside off to covers

11.2 overs (0 Run) A play and a miss! Warner looks to push this length delivery outside off through the off side but gets beaten for pace.

11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morris goes short and outside off. Warner takes full toll of it by slashing it through the cover region . 50 up for Australia not the start they were expecting. AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Chris Morris for a 4! Australia 51/2 (11.1 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.08

Chris Morris into the attack now.

10.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, well kept out.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. Marcus takes a start for the single but then changes his mind.

10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, nicely played out.

10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.

10.2 overs (2 Runs) A short ball again, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. Good stop by Rassie van der Dussen.

10.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a single. South Africa will not mind that. They now have 5 balls to bowl at to Marcus Stoinis.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
