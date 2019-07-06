9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Stoinis gets one away. Outside off, Marcus gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched towards cover where the fielder leaps and makes a brilliant stop.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully blocked out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight again, watchfully defended. The bat came down late, almost at the last moment.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Marcus looks to defend but the ball jags back in off the seam, hits the pads and up goes Pretorius in an appeal. Inside edge cuts him short.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Warner hops and looks to tuck it towards square leg but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads and a leg bye is taken.
BREAKING NEWS - India have crushed Sri Lanka in Leeds by 7 wickets to go on top of the table. Looking at the way this game is going, we are going to have an Ashes semi-final...
7.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through the leg side for a run.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE, FOUR! A short ball, around middle and leg, Warner looks to pull but gets a top edge. Dwaine Pretorius runs back from short fine leg but the ball evades him. Bounces once before meeting the fence.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, angling away, pushed straight to cover. That one held off the surface a touch.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Marcus looks to drive but plays all around it. The ball moves away late and beats the outside edge. What an over - A boundary and a wicket from the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
Marcus Stoinis walks in at number 5, replacing Smith.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Smith is gone as well! Oh dear... Australia are hastening downhill pretty quickly. A length ball, outside off, Steve gets across to flick but misses and is hit high on the left thigh, above the knee roll. Pretorius appeals, umpire Dharmasena thinks for a while and then raises his finger! Smith stands there in disappointment, then walks across to his partner, has a chat but then decides to go off. Would not have mattered even if he had reviewed. Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping the top of the bails.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WALLOP! That is vintage Steve Smith. A short ball, outside off, Smith swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
6.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
Dwaine Pretorius is the first change.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended
5.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! VIOLENCE! Short and outside off, Warner pulls it over mid-wicket for a flat hit!
5.3 overs (3 Runs) ANOTHER RUN OUT MISSED! Around middle and off, worked through mid-wicket. Smith takes a couple and then Warner calls for the third. It is a late call and Smith takes off late. The throw comes in to de Kock with Smith halfway down. The keeper fires it to Rabada who tries to deflect it onto the stumps but misses! Steve's dive would not have saved him.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, pushed down to mid on.