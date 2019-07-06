 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 23:58 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs South Africa from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs SA Latest Score

24.2 overs (0 Run) No run.

Alex Carey walks in at number 7, replacing Maxwell.

24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Whoa, QdK, take a bow! That was a stunner. AUS vs SA: Match 45: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 12 (20b, 1x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 119/4 (24.1 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 8.01

23.6 overs (0 Run) Warner watchfully defends this tossed up delivery right under his nose.

23.5 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW, turned down! Full and round middle, Warner looked to defend but got hit on the pads, with an inside edge.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Maxwell flicks this flatter one through mid-wicket and crosses over.

23.3 overs (0 Run) Maxwell punches this flatter one straight to covers.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Warner comes down the track to this floated one and drives it down the ground for a single.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner on the middle stump, Maxwell flicks it mid-wicket and gets to the other end.

22.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Maxwell punches it through the covers where van der Dussen dives to his left and parries it towards the off side. A single taken.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.

22.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended solidly.

22.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, GM slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge behind point. Two runs taken.

22.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Glenn looks to pull but misses.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Maxwell throws his bat at it but gets a thick inside edge which goes past the stumps! Good stop by de Kock.

Kagiso Rabada is back on. 5-0-27-0 so far.

21.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! Short and outside off, Warner looks to cut but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and goes through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence! AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Tabraiz Shamsi for a 4! Australia 113/3 (22.0 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.61

21.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched past cover for one.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, turning in, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.

21.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards long off for a run.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Around leg, spinning away, punched through the covers. Warner wants a single but then Faf du Plessis quickly gets to his right and Warner goes back.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, placed straight to point.

20.6 overs (0 Run) Warner defends this length ball off his back foot to the off side.

20.5 overs (1 Run) Warner punches this length delivery outside off through the covers anfd gets a run.

20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANGED! This time Warner says I won't miss out. Andile again bowls one short and this time Maxwell pulls it up and over the fielder at mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. AUS vs SA: Match 45: David Warner hits Andile Phehlukwayo for a 4! Australia 106/3 (20.4 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.50

20.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.

20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACK! A short ball outside off, Maxwell pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Glenn Maxwell hits Andile Phehlukwayo for a 4! Australia 101/3 (20.2 Ov). Target: 326; RRR: 7.58

20.1 overs (0 Run) In the air.... just short! Maxwell looks to pull this short one through the mid-wicket region but finds the man at short -mid wicket and the ball just short of that man there.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
