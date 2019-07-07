39.6 overs (0 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. What an over from Pretorius - A WICKET MAIDEN!
39.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Cummins flicks it through mid-wicket but Chris Morris at short mid-wicket stops it with a dive to his right!
39.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Cummins stays down and then tries to play the upper cut but misses.
39.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
39.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.
Pat Cummins walks in at number 8, replacing Warner.
39.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! That is a stunner from Chris Morris and is that the game? What a catch. A length ball, around middle, Warner stays leg side of the ball and looks to heave it through the on side. But the ball hits the inner half of the bat and hence, he does not get much elevation. That shot was on because mid on was brought up just before the first ball was about to be bowled. The ball then goes wide of mid on but Chris Morris flies to his left and takes it two-handed! He then gets up and stands with a broad smile with the crowd applauding. Excellent catch and now, time to applaud the batsman. Terrific knock, albeit in a losing cause. End of a 108-run stand, 99 more needed from 65 balls.
Dwaine Pretorius is back on. 5-1-27-1 so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
38.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, guided towards backward point. The batsmen go for a quick single and the fielder, in his attempt to have a shy at the striker's end, almost takes out Warner instead!
38.1 overs (1 Run) On a length around leg stump, Warner hops and works it through square leg for a single. Leg bye signalled.
Kagiso Rabada is back at last. 7-0-36-1 so far. If he can break this partnership, this game is over.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for another single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Carey reaches out and drives it through the covers to raise the 100-RUN STAND in 82 balls!
37.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed straight to cover.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Works this wide of mid on for one more.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped through square leg for a run. 109 more needed from 76 balls.
37.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and around middle, Carey gets down and laps it to fine leg for a brace. 16 from the over, the most expensive one of the innings! Shamsi's figures read 7-0-46-0.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a single.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic batting! Full and outside off, Warner skips down the track and lofts it easily over cover for the third boundary of the over!
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh yes. He knows where the fielders are. Full and around leg, Warner gets down and sweeps it over short fine leg for the second boundary of the over!
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHAM! Nice way to start the over! A short ball, around middle, Warner heaves it over mid on for a boundary! 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA!
Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. 6-0-30-0 so far.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball, pulled through mid-wicket. Andile Phehlukwayo rushes to his right and slides to stop the ball. Two runs taken.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, Carey looks to pull but miscues it towards long leg. However, Tabraiz Shamsi in the deep does not pick it and goes sideways to his right instead of coming in. A single taken.
35.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, coming in, AC looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACK! Full and around middle, Warner hammers it straight back and clears mid off!