44.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through cover for a single. Just 5 from the over. Phehlukwayo's figures read 2-0-15-1.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled straight to short fine leg. A metre here or there would have been a boundary. A run taken.
Mitchell Starc comes in next, at number 8, replacing Cummins.
44.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The 45-run stand is broken. Another slower ball fetches a wicket. This is also at 106 kph. On a length outside off, Cummins looks to go big, coming forward and aiming for a home run in baseball, but only manages to sky it high in the air. JP Duminy comes running in from long off and takes it Australian style. 54 more needed from 32 balls.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to mid-wicket for a run.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, down the leg side, Alex is already backing away but still cannot connect with his pull.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, a slower one, 106 kph, Cummins swings hard but gets a thick outside edge which flies down to third man. A single taken.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
Andile Phehlukwayo returns. 1-0-10-0 so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, stays low, pulled behind square leg for a run. 12 from the over, 29 from the last 2!
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Carey gets down and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut in front of point this time for a brace.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out. Short and outside off, Alex finds backward point with a cut shot.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ADMONISHED! Full and outside off, Carey gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket!
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away! Outside off, Carey rocks back to cut but gets a thick outside edge past short third man!
42.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut to point for a single. 17 from the Tahir over, his figures read 9-0-59-1!
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Full and outside off, Carey comes down the track and lofts it down the ground. Andile Phehlukwayo runs forward initially, then has to go back and sideways. In the end, misses the ball and it goes through!
42.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Full and around middle, Carey gets down and slog sweeps it over long on! 250 UP FOR AUSTRALIA.
42.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How good is that from Patrick Cummins? A flighted leg spinner outside off, Cummins comes forward and lofts it wide of cover for a boundary!
42.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, driven towards long off for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, AC comes down the track and drives it down to long off for one more.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Landed outside off, Alex watches it spin away past the wide guideline.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Cummins drives this through mid off. Faf du Plessis rushes to his left but while trying to return the ball, he slips. The batsmen though, are happy with just the single.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed towards cover.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, spinning away, guided straight to short third man.
41.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to start. Short and outside off, spinning away, cut straight to cover.
Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. 7-0-46-0 so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track again and hammers it, this time off the toe end of the bat and long off cuts it off. Just a single.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHOOSH! Full and outside off, Carey comes down the track and hammers it past the non-striker to the long off fence!
40.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed down to long on for a run.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed towards the bowler.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Carey comes down the track and lofts it inside out over cover for a couple.