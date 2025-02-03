Spanish football may have triumphed on the international stage in both the men's and women's game in recent years, but off the pitch it remains embroiled in a series of court cases. The most high-profile begins Monday as former federation chief Luis Rubiales stands trial for his forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso which shocked the world. Rubiales resigned in disgrace in September 2023, with Pedro Rocha taking his post, although his reign was short-lived. After Spain's men lifted the Euro 2024 trophy, Rocha was suspended for overstepping his duties for sacking the federation's secretary, Andreu Camps, among other infringements.

A few months earlier Rocha was placed under investigation as part of a corruption case committed under the presidency of Luis Rubiales.

Since then, the federation has been under the supervision of the government, which is hoping to help it regain stability at a time when the country is preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco.

Rafael Louzan took over as president on December 16 on a four-year term, however he is sweating on a verdict in another court case, which could plunge the federation into yet more turmoil.

Having been banned from holding public office after being found guilty of embezzlement while running another public body, confirmation of this sentence would force Louzan to step down.

Should this happen, Louzan could become the fourth consecutive president of the Spanish football federation to be forced to step down due to his involvement in legal cases.

Rubiales' predecessor Angel Maria Villar was ousted in 2018 after having been suspended the year prior, when he and his son were arrested on suspicion of corruption, among several other accusations.

