East Bengal Lose FC Arkadag In First Leg Of AFC Challenge League Quarter-final
East Bengal lost 0-1 to FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the first leg of their AFC Challenge League quarterfinal match
East Bengal vs FC Arkadag AFC Challenge League quarterfinal in progress.© X/Twitter
Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal lost 0-1 to FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the first leg of their AFC Challenge League quarterfinal match in Kolkata on Wednesday. Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Red and Gold brigade will now travel to Turkmenistan for the second leg match on March 12.
East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.
The Oscar Bruzon-coached Indian side had topped Group A with seven points while Arkadag won Group B with six points.
