Andre Onana will start in goal for Manchester United in their season-defining Europa League match against Lyon on Thursday, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed. The Cameroon international made two costly errors in last week's 2-2 draw in France in the first leg of their quarter-final and was dropped for Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle. Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir played at St James' Park but Onana will be back in goal at Old Trafford. "Onana, he will play tomorrow," Amorim said at his pre-match press conference.

The Portuguese coach said: "As a coach and former player first of all I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

"We speak about managing players physically but we also have to manage them also mentally.

"We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay (Bayindir) to play."

The United boss also confirmed that forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss the rest of the season.

The Netherlands international, 23, limped off in the second half of Sunday's defeat at Newcastle after suffering a hamstring injury.

"Joshua is out for the season," he said. "He will not play more this season, let's prepare him for the next one.

"It is tough for him especially in this moment. He is improving in all aspects and it is hard for any player to stop."

United are an embarrassing 14th in the Premier League with just six matches left and could end up in 17th spot, just above the relegation places.

That would be their lowest finish since they were relegated from the top division in the 1973/74 season.

But Amorim still has a chance to end United's turbulent campaign with a European trophy, which could prove transformative as he rebuilds.

