East Bengal vs FK Arkadag LIVE Streaming, AFC Challenge League: Indian football giants East Bengal take on Turkmenistan side FK Arkadag in the first leg of the quarter-final of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25. Despite being knocked out of the race to reach the playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal have been in great form in the continental competition. They topped Group A of the West region, and earned a direct spot in the quarters. However, in the form of FK Arkadag, they face a tough opposition. Arkadag were champions of Turkmenistan in 2024, without losing a game. A big advantage for East Bengal will be that they will play at home.

East Bengal vs FK Arkadag LIVE Streaming, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League match take place?

The East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League match will take place on Wednesday, March 5 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League be held?

The East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

When will the East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League start?

The East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channel will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League match?

The East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League match will be not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League match?

The East Bengal vs FK Arkadag, AFC Challenge League will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)