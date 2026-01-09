Manchester City signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on Friday to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the team's tilt at the Premier League and Champions League titles. Semenyo, who has scored 10 goals and been one of the best attackers in English soccer this season, has moved in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($87 million) and on a 5 1/2-year deal.

He'll provide competition to City's stock of wingers that already includes Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Oscar Bobb. Savinho and Bobb are currently injured, while Marmoush — currently at the Africa Cup of Nations — has been out of favor this season.

The 26-year-old Semenyo also was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. He was at Bournemouth for 2 1/2 seasons after joining from second-tier Bristol City.

“I have so much scope for improvement," Semenyo said in a City statement, "so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here.

My time at @afcbournemouth. Where do I even begin? Family. Growth. Memories i'll cherish forever. Thank you to everyone who made this journey so special. pic.twitter.com/JbRje6oN7c — Antoine Semenyo (@antoinesemenyo) January 9, 2026

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that."

