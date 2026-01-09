Deeper cracks have emerged within the Beckham family, as David and Victoria have reportedly been served a legal notice by their estranged son, Brooklyn. Since friction first arose between Brooklyn's parents and his wife, Nicola Peltz, Victoria has reportedly made several attempts to mend the relationship through small social media gestures. However, these efforts appear to have caused more harm than good. The legal letter sent by Brooklyn reportedly prohibits his parents from tagging him on social media. This follows Brooklyn's recent decision to block both his parents and his siblings on Instagram -- a move allegedly triggered after Victoria 'liked' a video of a roast chicken he had shared.

Notably, Brooklyn has not blocked his grandparents or wider family members; he continues to welcome their regular comments on his posts.

According to The Sun US, Brooklyn first issued a letter to David and Victoria last summer, requesting that all communication be handled exclusively through lawyers. He and Nicola reportedly decided to block the couple only after his parents failed to follow this request.

A source quoted in the report stated: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, as he wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly. He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately."

While the possibility of a reconciliation remains, the situation appears far bleaker than initially perceived.

"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care," the source added. "After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him, so what were they to do? They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice on their part, only concern."

Ultimately, it is clear that any future reconciliation must take place away from prying eyes. However, with communication currently restricted to legal channels, that prospect seems a long way off. David and Victoria are currently represented by Harbottle & Lewis, the same law firm used by King Charles, which charges £800 an hour.