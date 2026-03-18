Chelsea vs PSG LIVE Streaming, Champions League Round Of 16: Chelsea look to bounce back from a heavy defeat as they take on PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter. Chelsea were completely outplayed in the first leg as PSG registered an emphatic 5-2 win. Chelsea will come into the match on the back of a stunning 0-1 loss against Newcastle in the Premier League. On the other hand, PSG had a long time to prepare for the game as they did not have any league matches.

Chelsea vs PSG LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match take place?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match will take place on Wednesday, March 18 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match be held?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match will be held at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match start?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)