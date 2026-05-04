Vinicius Junior struck twice for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday to make La Liga leaders Barcelona wait to be crowned Spanish champions. The Catalans would have completed their title defence if Madrid dropped points at Espanyol, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side trimmed the gap on Barca to 11 points, with four matches remaining. Barcelona's next chance to claim their 29th league title comes in a week's time, when they host Real Madrid in a spicy Clasico clash. Once again, only a Real win will do to stop Hansi Flick's side.

"We've got a big game coming against a great rival, who are doing things very well," Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV.

"It's special for the fans and for us. We'll rest very well and prepare well for this game."

Without injured French superstar Kylian Mbappe and with just three wins in their last nine league games, Real Madrid arrived in Catalonia at a low ebb.

They knew that even with a victory to postpone Barca's celebrations they are virtually certain to end a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

The Catalans beat Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday night and were waiting for a Madrid slip-up to celebrate back-to-back Liga titles.

Instead they will have the chance to claim the trophy at Camp Nou, in front of 60,000 fans.

Manolo Gonzalez's Espanyol, now without a win in 17 league matches, are fighting for top flight survival and needed the points.

The Pericos are 13th, five points above the drop zone, although, that gap could shrink on Monday if Sevilla, 18th, beat Real Sociedad.

Madrid had more of the ball but were unable to convert that into real danger. Vinicius Junior came closest in the first half with a deflected shot which hit the post.

The Brazilian winger was engaged in a running battle with Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali.

Vinicius was booked for a foul on the Morocco international, who was shown a red card a few minutes later for a foul on the Madrid star. It seemed a harsh dismissal and after a VAR review the card was downgraded to yellow.

Fran Garcia, who replaced the injured Ferland Mendy early on, crossed for Federico Valverde whose header was saved by Marko Dmitrovic.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin saved from Leandro Cabrera's header before half-time, with neither team unable to find a way through.

'A total threat'

Madrid nosed ahead early in the second half with a superb strike by Vinicius.

The Brazilian exchanged passes with substitute Gonzalo Garcia, left two Espanyol defenders for dead and slotted home at the near post.

Around 10 minutes later Vinicius grabbed a second, and it was an even better goal.

England international Jude Bellingham backheeled the ball to Vinicius in the area and the forward produced an exquisite finish into the top corner.

"(Vinicius) had a great game, scoring two superb goals... and was the leader of the attack, a total threat," Arbeloa told reporters.

"Every time he gets the ball, he's very aggressive, very intelligent, and as I always say, brave, constant...

"A fantastic player, a born leader, a team-mate everyone loves."

Vinicius's goals gave those who believe he and Mbappe cannot shine in the same team more ammunition.

They were enough to clinch victory, although Gonzalo Garcia, Franco Mastantuono and Bellingham had further chances to expand Madrid's lead.

Los Blancos will make the journey to Catalonia again next weekend, without needing to give their arch rivals a guard of honour.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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