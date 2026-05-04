Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 to seal a return to the Champions League next season, while Tottenham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday. Kobbie Mainoo's late winner edged a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford in United's favour after Liverpool had battled back from 2-0 down. Before the match, legendary former United boss Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital as a precaution after falling ill. The Red Devils raced out the blocks to score twice inside the first 15 minutes.

Matheus Cunha's deflected strike from the edge of the box beat third-choice Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman before Benjamin Sesko bundled in from close range.

United could have been even further in front by half-time against an out-of-sorts Liverpool lacking the injured trio of Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

But the visitors were gifted a route back into the game by United mistakes.

Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on Amad Diallo's wayward pass to run from inside his own half and cut the arrears two minutes into the second half.

Szoboszlai then teed up Cody Gakpo to equalise after a stray pass from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

In the week he signed a new five-year contract, Mainoo was ultimately the hero when he coolly slotted in from outside the box 13 minutes from time.

Victory and the guarantee of Champions League football after a two-year absence further strengthens Michael Carrick's case to remain in charge of United next season.

"I love doing what I'm doing and it's a great position for me to be in," said Carrick.

"It feels pretty natural if I'm totally honest."

Liverpool finished 14 places and 42 points ahead of United last season.

Arne Slot's men now trail their old rivals by six points and still have work to do in the final three games to secure a top-five finish themselves.

Emery eases Spurs fears

Liverpool remain in fourth after a much-changed Villa offered Tottenham a lifeline in the battle for survival.

Spurs had not won for 118 days in the Premier League until last weekend's scrappy 1-0 victory at already-relegated Wolves.

But they are now back in the driving seat to avoid relegation as West Ham drop into the bottom three with three games remaining.

"I'm pleased with this performance from my players. I know how much they have suffered this season," said Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

"My job is to help them and show what they are capable of."

Villa boss Unai Emery made seven changes with one eye on overturning his side's 1-0 deficit in their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Tottenham took full advantage as Conor Gallagher fired in his first goal since joining from Atletico Madrid in January.

Richarlison then headed in Mathys Tel's teasing cross to double Tottenham's lead on 25 minutes.

De Zerbi's men were rarely troubled by an under-par Villa, even after Emery summoned Ollie Watkins from the bench.

Emi Buendia pulled a goal back in the dying seconds but Spurs held out to move one point ahead of West Ham.

Villa should still secure Champions League qualification, but Bournemouth closed the gap on the top five to six points with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Jefferson Lerma's own goal, Eli Junior Kroupi's penalty and Rayan's late strike extended the Cherries' unbeaten run to 15 games.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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