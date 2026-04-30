Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich next week due to a thigh injury, the European champions said on Wednesday. PSG travel to Munich for the return leg on May 6 leading in the tie 5-4, but the loss of Hakimi is a significant blow for Luis Enrique. Hakimi played through visible discomfort in the closing minutes of Tuesday's first leg, as PSG could not make any more substitutions. "Hakimi will be out for out of action for the next few weeks," PSG said after confirming Hakimi had sustained an injury to his right thigh.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 20, is a likely replacement at right-back in the absence of Hakimi, who finished sixth in last year's Ballon d'Or voting. It also raises questions over his availability for Morocco at the World Cup.

Second-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier will miss PSG's trip to Germany as well due to injury.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season