Barcelona rose again to the peak of European soccer by routing its most storied rival OL Lyonnes 4-0 in an overwhelming second-half display in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday. Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor lost in her first five visits to the European title match but the former Wolfsburg star made her sixth try count with two goals. Pajor struck with an arrowing low shot in the 55th minute and a close-range finish in the 69th when the Barcelona attack was queuing up to score past the stretched Lyon defense.

Salma Paralluelo turned the screw on Lyon by firing in a rising left-shot in the 90th and adding another slick finish in stoppage time.

The decisive first goal was created by a surging 40-yard run and assist by Patri Guijarro, often overlooked in a stellar midfield alongside Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alèxia Putellas.

Barcelona has swept all four domestic and international trophies this season and is a four-time European champion in just six seasons — a dynasty in women's soccer and replacing Lyon which dominated the previous decade.

One year ago, Barcelona was denied another trophy sweep by a surprising 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the final.

In the dugout on Saturday it was a victory for a former assistant over his one-time boss.

Barcelona coach Pere Romeu was an assistant to Jonatan Giráldez, now with Lyon, when the Catalan giant won back-to-back Champions Leagues in 2023 and '24.

It was a cruel end for Lyon which also was seeking a quadruple of trophies this season and impressed early. Lyon stifled Barcelona's intent to control play with neat passing, and was typically strong with set-pieces.

Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll saved well in the first half from Wendie Renard's header and a free kick by left back Selma Bacha that curled toward the top corner.

Almost inevitably in modern soccer, a VAR intervention changed the flow of the game — though it was needed by Barcelona to spot an offside missed by the match officials.

When Renard's header in the 14th was pushed out by Coll, Lyon midfielder Lindsey Heaps poked the loose ball into the goal from three yards. The United States captain advanced beyond Renard when the header was struck but the offside was only confirmed one minute later as Barcelona waited to kick off.

Heaps was consoled by Barcelona's stars after playing one of her last games for Lyon. She is returning home to join Denver Summit, an expansion team in the NWSL.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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