Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: Atletico Madrid and Arsenal begin a Champions League semifinal on Thursday, with both clubs trying to return to the final after a long absence and aiming to win the competition for the first time. Atletico last played in the semifinals in 2016, when it reached the final before losing to city rival Real Madrid. Arsenal last appeared in the final in 2006, when it lost to Barcelona. “It's a huge objective, something the club has never achieved,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Tuesday. “But it's a soccer match and, ultimately, it's the players who decide these games.” Simeone could be without striker Ademola Lookman, who missed the last two games because of a muscle issue. Kai Havertz has been ruled out for Arsenal. The Germany international was substituted in the first half of Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday because of a muscle injury. Jurrien Timber also won't make it to Wednesday's match.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Semifinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal will take place on Thursday, April 30 (IST).

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match be held?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal will be held at the Riyash Air Metropolitano, Madrid

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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