PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Semifinal: Holders Paris Saint-Germain take on six-time champions Bayern Munich in a high-octane, first-leg semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. Defending champions PSG, who won their first title last year, outclassed Liverpool 4-0 in the quarterfinals, while Bayern-who last won Europe's premier club competition in 2021-edged out 15-time champions Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate. Both PSG and Bayern have netted 38 goals in the competition this season. The German giants defeated the Parisians 2-1 when the sides met in the group stage earlier this season.

PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 29 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

What time will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match start?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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