Paris police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday of Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital. Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle earlier in the evening in Budapest, Hungary, where PSG won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final. Fans marched along the avenues near the Arc de Triomphe, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, with police working to contain the crowd.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: CHAOS IN THE STREETS OF PARIS as multiple PSG fans are fighting each other.



Police are already intervening.



— @LucAuffret pic.twitter.com/FC8Q1LT3AA — GoalAlert HQ (@GoalAlertHQ) May 30, 2026

The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires. Cars were also set ablaze. One police officer was injured. Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood were dispersed, police said.

Les supporters du Paris Saint-Germain présents aux abords du Parc des Princes exultent sur l'égalisation d'Ousmane Dembélé.



Tir de grenade lacrymogène pour disperser tout le monde.#PSGARS pic.twitter.com/mnedwYdxyi — CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) May 30, 2026

It said that by 10 p.m., 45 people were taken into custody.

🇫🇷 Paris descends into chaos.



A massive fire near the banks of the Seine is sending thick smoke across the skyline, with the Eiffel Tower disappearing behind the haze as PSG celebrations spiral out of control.



At what point does this stop being a celebration?



Source:… https://t.co/2O7t4V7295 pic.twitter.com/ijTSF2WWA4 — Global Pulse (@statsofearth04) May 31, 2026

The main ring road surrounding Paris was briefly blockaded by a crowd before police dispersed it. Police also said one bakery and a restaurant were damaged.

Officers also contained about 1,000 people gathered near the PSG stadium in the 16th Arrondissement and cleared barricades made from bicycles.

In May last year following PSG's first title, when 201 people were injured in the French capital and police made more than 500 arrests across France, Paris was on high alert, with 8,000 police officers deployed across the city.

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