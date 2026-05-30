PSG vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Arsenal in a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2026 final. Reigning champions PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, are hunting for their second successive Champions League title. After a crushing 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the 2025 final, PSG are aiming to become only the second club in the Champions League era to win back-to-back trophies. On the other hand, Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, are playing their first Champions League final in 20 years. Having won the Premier League title already, Arsenal are looking to win their second major trophy of the season.

PSG vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Final 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match take place?

The PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match will take place on Saturday, May 30 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match be held?

The PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

What time will the PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match start?

The PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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