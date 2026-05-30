PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League Final LIVE Updates: Arsenal have shocked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League 2026 final, with striker Kai Havertz scoring the opening goal after just 5 minutes. Arsenal lead PSG 1-0 in the first half. Mikel Arteta chose to start Havertz over Viktor Gyokeres in Arsenal's first Champions League final in 20 years, and the gamble appears to have paid off. PSG are aiming to make it back-to-back UCL titles. PSG manager Luis Enrique has named a near-identical starting XI to the 2025 final, where they beat Inter Milan 5-0. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE Updates | UEFA Champions League Final LIVE Score, straight from Budapest:
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: GOAL! Arsenal lead!
6' GOAL! Arsenal take the lead in the Champions League final! Kai Havertz is sent through by Leandro Trossard on the left side, the German striker takes the shot from a tough angle, but he squeezes it in past PSG goalkeeper Safonov! What a start for the Gunners.
PSG 0-1 ARS
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: KICK OFF!
1' We are LIVE! The Champions League final is underway, with Arsenal attacking from left to right. An early foul on the Arsenal left-wing, with Achraf Hakimi bringing down Leandro Trossard. Time for a ball into the box!
Declan Rice floats it in, but no danger from it.
PSG 0-0 ARS
UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: Time for the UCL anthem!
The players are here, the match is about to start! The Champions League anthem rings around the stadium. We are moments away from action.
UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: Match starts in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from kick-off at the Puskas Arena in Hungary. A huge crowd is expected for the biggest match in club football! Grab your popcorn folks, action is about to start.
UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: PSG's attack vs Arsenal's defence?
This match has been touted as a battle between fire and ice. PSG's vibrant attack against Arsenal's rock-solid defence is the contest that everyone is looking forward to.
However, the two aspects contribute heavily in the other department too! The likes of Dembele and Kvaratskhelia are superb pressers, starting the PSG defence from attack. Arsenal centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel are huge threats in the opposition box!
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: PSG rely on star duo
Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best players in the Champions League this season. He is PSG's top-scorer in the 2025-26 season, with 10 goals. Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d'Or winner, is not far behind with seven strikes!
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: Viktor Gyokeres off the bench?
Mikel Arteta's call to bench Viktor Gyokeres and start Kai Havertz will certainly raise eyebrows. Arsenal's big-money summer signing will come off the bench tonight. It is interesting that Arsenal are starting without their two top-scorers in the UCL this season: Gabriel Martinelli (6 goals) and Gyokeres (5).
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: PSG eyeing back-to-back UCLs
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to do what only one club has done in the Champions League era -- win the title back-to-back. Only Real Madrid have done it in recent history. After winning the Champions League for the first time in 2025, Luis Enrique's side will be fresh and geared up to make club history again.
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: Arsenal's first UCL final in 20 years
Arsenal are playing the Champions League final after 20 years! The last time they played was in 2006, back when the manager was Arsene Wenger and the star player was Thierry Henry. That time, Arsenal lost 2-1. Can Arteta guide them to European Cup glory for the first time in their history?
UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: PSG starting XI
PSG XI vs Arsenal: Apart from the goalkeeper, Luis Enrique has named an exact same starting lineup as the 2025 Champions League final. A dangerous front three of Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Desire Doue!
Introducing your Parisian Starting XI #UCLFinal | @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/QGGfZCvk0e— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 30, 2026
UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: Arsenal starting XI
Arsenal XI vs PSG: Mikel Arteta has taken a couple of big calls for the Champions League final! Miles Lewis-Skelly starts in midfield over Martin Zubimendi, while Kai Havertz gets the nod over Viktor Gyokeres as the striker.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 30, 2026
Your Champions League final line-up.
COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!
PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: UEFA Champions League Final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final 2026! Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal, who are playing their first final in 20 years, in a blockbuster clash in Budapest.
Who reigns supreme after the biggest game in football? Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the game.