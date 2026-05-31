Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvei Safonov's wife, Marina Kondratiuk, caught attention with her symbolic gesture during the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday. The Russian goalkeeper played a crucial role in Saturday's final at the Puskas Arena as PSG beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties (1-1 after extra time) to retain their Champions League crown. However, it was Safonov's wife, Marina, who drew headlines after she improvised a Russian flag out of plastic bags to bypass the stadium ban.

As fans were not allowed to carry the Russian flag inside the stadium, Marina decided to fashion one herself in the stands, using red, blue, and white plastic bags.

Last night, PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov's wife, Marina Kondratiuk, was not allowed to enter the stadium with a Russian flag, so she made her own flag in the stands. pic.twitter.com/I7jm6V9uJv — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) May 31, 2026

For the unversed, UEFA and FIFA have indefinitely suspended all Russian national and club teams from European competitions, including the Champions League, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, PSG became just the second team in the modern era to win successive Champions League titles. Real Madrid are the only other team to have achieved the feat, having completed a three-peat between 2016 and 2018.

The French champions converted four of its five penalty kicks in the shootout. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed for Arsenal.

It's the eighth time a shootout has been needed to settle the title match since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

The last one was in 2016, when Cristiano Ronaldo converted the decisive kick for Real Madrid and flexed his muscles after removing his jersey.

The game was tied at 1-1 after extra time. Ousmane Dembele had equalised from the spot for PSG after Kai Havertz scored from close range to give Arsenal the lead in the first half.

(With AP Inputs)

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