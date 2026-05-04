Bukayo Saka's return from injury has jolted Arsenal's attack back into life just in time for the Gunners to dream of a Premier League and Champions League double. Saka scored and provided an assist for Viktor Gyokeres as Mikel Arteta's men bagged three goals for the first time in 16 games in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham. All three goals arrived before Saka was withdrawn by Arteta at half-time to protect the England winger, who has been nursing an achilles injury in recent months.

Arteta had one eye on Tuesday's visit of Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal hoping to reach just the second Champions League final in their history.

The clash is evenly poised at 1-1 after a first leg dominated by penalty decisions in the Spanish capital.

Both sides netted from the spot, but Arsenal thought they should have had a second penalty when Eberechi Eze was clipped inside the box.

Saka was involved in that move and his introduction as a substitute helped Arsenal turn the tide to finish the first leg on the front foot.

The 24-year-old was recently handed a new four-year contract, reportedly making him the highest earner at the club.

Saka has struggled to find his best form since a serious hamstring injury ruled him out for three months last season.

Arteta, though, is hoping the attacker is both physically and mentally fresh to end Arsenal's long wait for silverware.

Difference maker

Saka's quick feet and deadly delivery left Gyokeres with the simple task of tapping into an empty net to settle the Premier League leaders' nerves early on against Fulham.

The roles were reversed for the second as Saka latched onto the Swede's pass and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner for his 10th goal of an injury-disrupted campaign.

"He certainly made a difference. He made two actions that decided the game and we know what he's capable of," said Arteta.

"He's come back in the most important period of the season and now he's fresh.

"His mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height and I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that's a big platform for Tuesday."

Robert Pires was part of the only previous Arsenal side to reach the Champions League final, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2006.

The Frenchman's wing play made him a legendary figure in north London for his part in two Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger and he believes Saka can have an inspirational impact on his team-mates.

"He's found his sharpness again, he's brought back his dribbling, his drive," Pires told AFP.

"When you have players like him, capable of making the difference, it already does everyone a lot of good.

"Above all, he pulls the others along, getting them to do, or at least try to do, what he does."

Arsenal's miserly defence, which has conceded just six goals in 13 Champions League games, has carried them to the brink of the final.

Now the onus is on Saka, nicknamed "star-boy" by the club's supporters, to provide the creative spark to take Arsenal to Budapest next month.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans