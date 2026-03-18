Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, Champions League: Manchester City face the uphill task of overturning a 3-0 deficit as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Real Madrid shocked City at the Bernabeu in the first leg, as Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde bagged a sensational first-half hattrick to seal a massive win. Pep Guardiola will hope that Erling Haaland and co. enjoy a better outing, having lost to Madrid in the knockout stage in three of the last four Champions League editions. On the other hand, Alvaro Arbeloa could be welcoming back the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will take place on Wednesday, March 18 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match be held?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match start?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)