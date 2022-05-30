Gujarat Titans Win IPL: Here's How The World Reacted
Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday
It was nothing but a fairytale run for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 as the Hardik Pandya-led side went on to win the title in their debut season. The Gujarat-based franchise was able to outclass Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash and hence the ultimate glory was theirs. In the final, it was skipper Hardik Pandya who took three wickets with the ball, including the prized scalp of Jos Buttler. In the end, Gujarat went on to chase the total with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.
As soon as Gujarat Titans' won the IPL, congratulatory messages started pouring in on Twitter.
Congratulations to @hardikpandya7 & @gujarat_titans for winning the @IPL in the very first season & in front of their home crowd at the magnificent Shri Narendra Modi Stadium. This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment. pic.twitter.com/6QPc8Y3nOy— Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022
A title win for the Titans!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 29, 2022
Undoubtedly the most consistent team of the tournament.
Well played and many congratulations, @gujarat_titans! pic.twitter.com/skjRJSsKCO
Congratulations @gujarat_titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 29, 2022
Outstanding tournament for @hardikpandya7 & @ShubmanGill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side ???????? Last but not the least #Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya @IPL #IPLFinal #IPL
Well done @gujarat_titans . Fabulous play throughout. @hardikpandya7 you're an absolute champion @rajasthanroyals you'll can be proud of yourselves . Great tournament— DK (@DineshKarthik) May 29, 2022
To every player , support staff, groundsmen, broadcasters, administrators and to all fans 1\2
Remember The Titans!— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 29, 2022
Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and @gujarat_titans #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/bneB3NChzF
Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2022
Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL.
Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/2sm2VLmARC
You were so so good Gujarat titans. Played the best brand of cricket. Well done team and the support staff. @gujarat_titans— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2022
What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022
What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022
In the summit clash between GT and RR, the latter batted first and posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Buttler top-scored with a knock of 39 while for Gujarat, skipper Hardik returned with the figures of 3-17 in his quota of four overs.
Hardik took the wickets of Sanju Samson, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.
Chasing 131, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (5), Matthew Wade (8) and Hardik Pandya (34) and the score was 86/3 in the 14th over. However, Shubman Gill and David Miller ensured that Gujarat register a victory to win the IPL title.
Gill and Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 34 respectively. For Rajasthan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal returned with one wicket each.
Earlier in the tournament, Gujarat had topped the league stage with 20 points from 14 games and they entered the final after outclassing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.