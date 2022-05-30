It was nothing but a fairytale run for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 as the Hardik Pandya-led side went on to win the title in their debut season. The Gujarat-based franchise was able to outclass Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash and hence the ultimate glory was theirs. In the final, it was skipper Hardik Pandya who took three wickets with the ball, including the prized scalp of Jos Buttler. In the end, Gujarat went on to chase the total with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

As soon as Gujarat Titans' won the IPL, congratulatory messages started pouring in on Twitter.

Congratulations to @hardikpandya7 & @gujarat_titans for winning the @IPL in the very first season & in front of their home crowd at the magnificent Shri Narendra Modi Stadium. This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment. pic.twitter.com/6QPc8Y3nOy — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022

A title win for the Titans!

Undoubtedly the most consistent team of the tournament.



Well played and many congratulations, @gujarat_titans! pic.twitter.com/skjRJSsKCO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 29, 2022

Well done @gujarat_titans . Fabulous play throughout. @hardikpandya7 you're an absolute champion @rajasthanroyals you'll can be proud of yourselves . Great tournament



To every player , support staff, groundsmen, broadcasters, administrators and to all fans 1\2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 29, 2022

Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL



Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL.



Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/2sm2VLmARC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2022

You were so so good Gujarat titans. Played the best brand of cricket. Well done team and the support staff. @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2022

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022

In the summit clash between GT and RR, the latter batted first and posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Buttler top-scored with a knock of 39 while for Gujarat, skipper Hardik returned with the figures of 3-17 in his quota of four overs.

Hardik took the wickets of Sanju Samson, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

Chasing 131, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (5), Matthew Wade (8) and Hardik Pandya (34) and the score was 86/3 in the 14th over. However, Shubman Gill and David Miller ensured that Gujarat register a victory to win the IPL title.

Promoted

Gill and Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 34 respectively. For Rajasthan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal returned with one wicket each.

Earlier in the tournament, Gujarat had topped the league stage with 20 points from 14 games and they entered the final after outclassing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.