'Will Be Leading In India...': Rashid Khan Recalls Night Before Gujarat Titans Captaincy Debut
Rashid Khan made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year as Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, a moment which he described as a dream come true. With regular captain Hardik Pandya not match fit, Rashid, who is the vice-captain of GT, led the defending champions against the Chennai Super Kings. Speaking on the GT Podcast, the Afghan spinner revealed he had never imagined that he'd be leading a team in the Indian Premier League.
"That was a special match as it was my first match as captain in IPL, and that too during Ramadan. I woke up at 3 am for sehri. I got a message from Ashish Nehra, saying 'Khan sahab get ready. Hardik might not play as he is not well. There was excitement and pressure. It was a dream," Rashid revealed.
"I'm from Afghanistan and tomorrow I will be leading a team in India in IPL. The moment I wanted to sleep, everything was coming in front of my eyes. I was thinking what I will say at the toss, what is the mindset going to be like. I had led Aghanistan in the past but leading a team in the IPL is a different experience," he added.
Speaking of the match, CSK posted a total of 169/5 after being invited to bat first.
In reply, RR were scrambling at 87/5 before David Miller and Rashid Khan turned the game on its head.
Miller remained unbeaten on 94 (51) while Rashid played a knock of 40 off just 21 balls.