Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, a moment which he described as a dream come true. With regular captain Hardik Pandya not match fit, Rashid, who is the vice-captain of GT, led the defending champions against the Chennai Super Kings. Speaking on the GT Podcast, the Afghan spinner revealed he had never imagined that he'd be leading a team in the Indian Premier League.

"That was a special match as it was my first match as captain in IPL, and that too during Ramadan. I woke up at 3 am for sehri. I got a message from Ashish Nehra, saying 'Khan sahab get ready. Hardik might not play as he is not well. There was excitement and pressure. It was a dream," Rashid revealed.

"I'm from Afghanistan and tomorrow I will be leading a team in India in IPL. The moment I wanted to sleep, everything was coming in front of my eyes. I was thinking what I will say at the toss, what is the mindset going to be like. I had led Aghanistan in the past but leading a team in the IPL is a different experience," he added.

Speaking of the match, CSK posted a total of 169/5 after being invited to bat first.

In reply, RR were scrambling at 87/5 before David Miller and Rashid Khan turned the game on its head.

Miller remained unbeaten on 94 (51) while Rashid played a knock of 40 off just 21 balls.