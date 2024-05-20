As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 27-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, Virat Kohli couldn't control his emotions. The marquee batter's eyes filled with tears as his team booked the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs spot, bagging the 6th consecutive victory of the season. The M Chinnaswamy stadium saw celebrations erupting both inside the venue and outside, but it was Kohli's first reaction to the playoffs progression that many missed. However, a fan, sitting in the stands near the boundary rope, managed to record Virat's reaction.

With CSK needing 10 runs for the last 2 balls, Ravindra Jadeja failed to connect with the ball, resulting ina dot. The blank delivery meant that CSK now needed 10 runs from 1 ball which was impossible. An ecstatic Kohli was thrilled, and he even let his emotions on the big win get the better of him a little. Here's the video of his first reaction to the victory:

The celebrations and aggression of Virat Kohli when RCB Qualified for playoffs.



- RCB IS VERY SPECIAL FOR KING KOHLI...!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gxtr8taLNy — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 19, 2024

Kohli, who leads the batting chart with 708 runs, and Du Plessis started on the offensive before rain halted their charge after the third over and suddenly the ball began to turn once play resumed.

Both openers waded their way through Chennai's spin charge from Maheesh Theekshana and Mitchell Santner as Kohli hit a couple of sixes.

New Zealand's Santner, a left-arm spinner, denied Kohli his fifty and got Du Plessis run out through a deflection from his finger at the non-strikers end.

Rajat Patidar, who hit 41, and Cameron Green, who struck an unbeaten 17-ball 38, then steadied the ship and hit back in a partnership of 71 off 28 balls.

Bengaluru returned strong with the ball and Glenn Maxwell struck on the first ball to send back Gaikwad for a duck.

Fast bowler Yash Dayal had Daryl Mitchell caught by Kohli to dent their chase.

But it was Du Plessis who pulled off a stunning one-handed airborne grab at mid-off to send back Santner.

Jadeja and Dhoni raised hopes of a turnaround as Chennai needed 17 off the last over to qualify but Dayal kept his calm to dismiss Dhoni and then gave away just one run.

With AFP inputs