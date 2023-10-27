The cricket fans around the world are focussed on the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 currently. All the top teams are engaged in a close battle to qualify for the semi-finals. In the midst of this a report by news agency PTI has given some interesting details about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. It is one day when all IPL fans look forward to which player their favourite franchises pick up for the next edition. According to the PTI report, Dubai is set to host the Indian Premier League auction for the 2024 season on December 19.

"It is a 10-team IPL auction now and it becomes very, very difficult to get hundreds of rooms in a same five-star facility which can house the multiple members of the franchises, the various BCCI officials, operations team, broadcast crew. That's the reason Dubai is the favourite venue," an official said.

During the upcoming auction, each team will have a purse of Rs 100 crore for the 2024 season, a increase of Rs 5 crore from last year. The Women's Premier League auction will happen on December 9.

England, Bangladesh to play quadrangular U-19 series in Vijaywada The BCCI is also keeping no stone unturned to ensure that the next batch of U-19s has a good amount of exposure going into the next year's U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Right now, the National U-19 One-Day meet is on for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and then a three or four-team Challenger Trophy will be held in Guwahati with the performers of the tournament.

The players who do well in Challengers will then be divided into two Indian teams that will play a U-19 Quadrangular tournament in Vijaywada along with junior teams from England and Bangladesh.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali, the coaching staff of the champion batch of 2022, are once again expected to guide the junior boys for the global meet.

With PTI inputs