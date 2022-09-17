Shubman Gill was an integral part of Gujarat Titans' dream debut season in the Indian Premier League and he even played a crucial unbeaten knock in a low-scoring final to help them secure the title. However, a Twitter exchange between the team and the player has sparked rumours about him leaving the franchise. "It's been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!" Gujarat Titans tweeted. Gill responded with a heart emoji and a hug emoji.

— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 17, 2022

"What's going on ??" one user wrote.

"Uthappa retired so CSK 1st down has a void + This is Jadeja's home franchise #IPL2023. Are we in for something very big?" another user asked.

Some users, however, speculated that this was all part of some social media prank or an ad campaign.

"All these just to say " Account got hacked"," one user commented.

"Advertisement," wrote another.

Gill, who began his IPL career at Kolkata Knight Riders, was one of Gujarat Titans' pre-auction draft picks.

He went on to score 483 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 132.33. He scored four half-centuries, including his career best T20 score of 96.

His performances at the top of the order were instrumental in helping Gujarat Titans win the IPL 2022 title, beating Rajasthan Royals in the final.

In the summit clash, Gill hit an unbeaten 45 off 43 deliveries to help Gujarat chase down the 131-run target.