As the year 2022 comes to an end, NDTV takes a look at the most important incidents in Indian cricket in the last 12 months. India lost in marquee events while two legends of women's cricket - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami - announced retirement. New records were set in men's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction while there was good news for female cricketers with the announcement of the women's IPL.

Loss In South Africa

The year started on a bad note for the Indian men's cricket team as it lost two straight Test matches in South Africa to go down 2-1 in the series. The side had won the first Test match of the series in December, 2021. Rohit Becomes All-format Skipper Senior batter Rohit Sharma became India's all-format skipper when he took over the Test captaincy from Virat Kohli . He was named the limited overs captain in 2021. IPL 2022 mega auction Mumbai Indians picked wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore in the mega-auction ahead of the IPL 2022. He became one of the costliest buys ever. Gujarat Titans' Feat The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in style in their first season in the cash-rich league. They beat Rajasthan Royals in the final. Buttler, Chahal Stars Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler finished as the top-scorer in the IPL 2022 with a tally of 863 while his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 27 wickets to finish as the top bowler. CWG silver for women's team The Indian women's cricket team suffered a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games. Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Retire Two legends of India women's cricket - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami - announced their retirement in 2022. Raj ended her 23-year international career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average just over 50. She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is and 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries. Jhulan retired after playing 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India, and has picked up 355 wickets across formats. India Lose 5th Rescheduled Test England defeated India in thrilling fashion to win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston by seven wickets. Set 378, the hosts achieved their target with more than two sessions to spare as Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) saw them to a victory that ensured the five-match series ended level at 2-2. Kohli's Form Former India captain Virat Kohli's form came under question as he kept getting out on low scores. Some experts even questioned his place in the team. However, Kohli proved them wrong pretty soon Asia Cup Campaign The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team started the tournament in style as they beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match. However, India later made an early exit from the continental event after losing their Super 4 games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. King Kohli Strikes Form IPL Auction 2023 Live ₹ Base price Previous Team: Virat Kohli hit his first international century since November, 2019, with his maiden T20I ton for India as the side piled up 212-2 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup. The star batter stood unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries with 12 fours and six sixes in Dubai. T20 World Cup campaign Virat Kohli dazzled in India's first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Chasing 160, India were in a tricky spot after a batting collapse. However, Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls to take the side over the line on the last ball. Semi-final loss Rohit Sharma-led Team India stumbled to a ten-wicket loss in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England in Adelaide. India failed to defend 168 runs and it was the pairing of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales that led the charge for England. England win T20 World Cup Sponsored by Vuukle The Ben Stokes -led England were crowned champions of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in what eventually turned out to be a comprehensive victory. They first restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137, and then chased down the target with ease. Sam Curran Shatters Record England allrounder Sam Curran became the costliest player in IPL history as he was picked for Rs 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 auction. India Blind Team Wins Third Straight T20 World Cup India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs to win their third consecutive T20 World Cup for the blind in December. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. India win Test series in Bangladesh Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com India increased their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final by clean-sweeping a two-match series in Bangladesh. India won the first Test by 188 runs and the second Test by three wickets. A new chapter For the Indian women's cricket, 2023 will mark a new chapter with the announcement of the Women's IPL.

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President's Speech In Dressing Room After Team's World Cup Miss