England cricket team batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years after opting out of IPL 2025 despite being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction, according to a report by Indian Express. The report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the punishment. Brook cannot enter the IPL auction for the next two years after his decision. “An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It's a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI official was quoted by Indian Express in the report.

The decision was taken in accordance to a new rule introduced by the IPL governing body. “Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.”

Brook was bought by DC for Rs 6.25 crore but decided to opt out of this year's competition.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologize unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook wrote on social media.

“It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

"In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus." England will play India in a home Test series in June, which will be followed by the much-anticipated Ashes from November to January.

The 26-year-old Brook had earlier withdrawn from the 2024 edition of IPL following the death of his grandmother.

(With PTI inputs)