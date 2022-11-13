New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul. Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season.

Earlier, Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff on Saturday was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer was acquired by RCB during the 2022 IPL mega auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Behrendorff represented MI during the 2018 IPL edition, playing five games during the season, and taking as many wickets. He has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.