Kane Williamson stressed New Zealand must take lessons from their group-stage defeat by India when they meet again in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. New Zealand cruised into the Dubai showdown with a convincing 50-run win over South Africa in their semi-final in Lahore as Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit hundreds. The duo set up New Zealand's 362-6 -- the highest total in tournament history -- before Mitchell Santner (3-43) led an effective spin attack to restrict South Africa to 312-9.

Williamson hoped the 44-run loss to India in Dubai last Sunday would allow them to iron out past mistakes.

"India are an outstanding team and playing really well," said Williamson.

"So, look, it's important we try and take away some learnings from that last game. Park this match, and in a final, anything can happen.

"And it was a great atmosphere last game and I'm sure it'll be a good one again."

Williamson admitted conditions in Dubai, where the top score is India's 267-6 in their semi-final win over Australia, are markedly different to those in Pakistan, which has witnessed eight scores of over 300.

"The conditions are different, so it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we're trying to operate come the final," said Williamson.

New Zealand are looking to add another Champions Trophy title to their 2000 triumph in Kenya -- their only major white-ball title in men's cricket.

"Yeah, it would be good, wouldn't it?" said Williamson. "Obviously it was a long time ago and a great victory for our country.

"We'll celebrate tonight but we'll be changing our focus quickly to this next match which is an exciting opportunity for us."

Williamson praised the innings played by Ravindra, whose five ODI hundreds have all come in major ICC events.

"Rachin is an incredibly special talent," said Williamson, after sharing a 164-run stand with Ravindra for the second wicket.

"It's always great to bat with him. He goes out and he puts the team first and he plays with that freedom."

Williamson also hailed the leadership qualities of Santner, the New Zealand captain who has seven wickets in the tournament.

"He's an outstanding operator, a great reader of the game and of batsmen, and he's done it for so many years now," he said.

"He's a world-class spinner and a big part of our attack and obviously the leader of our team now too."

