The tide has turned completely for Hardik Pandya in IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain does not have to listen to loud boos any longer when he goes up for the toss or comes out to bat. The pain of Rohit Sharma no longer being MI captain has worn off for the fans, because now the feeling is that the man-in-charge has been pivotal in India lifting two ICC trophies. And as Mumbai Indians played their first home match of IPL 2025, the emotion towards Hardik was clear to see.

It was one of complete adoration. Something that has been the case since he delivered the cracking final over against South Africa +that saw India lift the T20 World Cup 2024.

In IPL 2024, Hardik was booed left, right and centre. He was jeered by Mumbai Indians faithful at every corner of the country. He was whistled by fans of his former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he had left behind in a mega money move back to royal blue.

But when he walked out for the toss this season, the Narendra Modi Stadium faithful rose up to cheer. That was the first sign that Mumbai Indians fans and Gujarat Titans fans - and Indian fans - no longer saw him in a negative light.

And as he won the toss for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, the crowd erupted. Hardik Pandya finally feels like one of their own again.

"I realized that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally. It was my way forward. I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted. The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning-it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me," Hardik had said ahead of IPL 2025, speaking on JioHotstar.

Now he's not just a T20 World Cup champion, but also a Champions Trophy winner. And as he smashed the sixes in the semi-final and final, India had only emotion reserved for Hardik. Love.

The Mumbai Indians captaincy did not matter anymore.

Despite all the trials and tribulations of 2024, Mumbai Indians have kept their core intact. And now India's ODI captain, India's T20I captain and possibly India's next Test captain, all play under Hardik. Spectacularly, in complete harmony.