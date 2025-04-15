MS Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Dhoni's 11-ball 26 gave CSK the finishing touch required in the chase of the 167-run target, helping the franchise return to winning ways after a string of poor results. CSK's bowling coach Eric Simmons, speaking at the post-match press conference, highlighted the influence Dhoni has on the team, be it with the captaincy title or without it.

"His influence has been there all the time, you know, even when he wasn't captain. His relationship with Rutu is very important. His relationship with Fleming is very important. His relationship with all the players is very important. It's not that he teaches typical technical issues about the game, but it's the calmness that you see out there—that's how he teaches you to play the game. He teaches an understanding of cricket, which is a very important aspect of the game. So that influence, that calmness that he brings, has always been there, but tonight we saw it once again," Eric Simmons said after the match.

He highlighted his ability to hit the ball cleanly and confidently, emphasizing the positive impact of his performance on the team.

"You know, the fact that he's captain or not captain—he's the same person. It didn't change when he wasn't, in terms of his actual influence on the team. He's obviously a very important part of our setup. As I said, it's a pity that Ruturaj is not there to play and be our captain and our leader, but MS has always been like that. As I said, it doesn't feel like a massive change because he's always been there to give advice, give thoughts, give inputs. And as I said, he's always a calming influence and gives a great level of understanding about how cricket should be played. His wisdom is tremendous," Simmons reiterated.

Simons emphasized the privilege of working with and watching MS Dhoni play and highlighted his calmness and influence on the team. He emphasized that Dhoni's impact extends beyond technical guidance, and also talked about his ability to inspire and guide players through his calmness and understanding of the game.

Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak. Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.

In seven matches Dhoni has made 130 runs in IPL 2025, with an average of 43.33 and strike of 158.33. He has smashed the most number of sixes (8) for CSK this season.

