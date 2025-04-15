Whenever an Indian Premier League (IPL) season starts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) come up with hilarious videos showcasing some epic conversations between Mr. Nags (Danish Sait) and Virat Kohli. As the franchise got off to a stupendous start to the new campaign, Kohli and Nags got together for a 'guided meditation session', where some hilarious yet tricky questions were asked from the RCB stalwart. During the chat, Kohli even trolled his own franchise for their title drought over the last 17 seasons, admitting that it's never 'safe' to say that RCB will bring an end to the drought this year.

Mr. Nags: Virat, since the last time I met you, you have won the Champions Trophy, World Cup (T20). Is it now safe to believe that... (hinting at RCB winning the IPL this year)

Virat Kohli: (After a long pause) With us, it's never safe. You can believe but it's never safe.

Mr. Nags: No, I was going to ask you, now that you've won Champions Trophy and World Cup, has the value of your endorsements gone higher?

Virat Kohli: "Yes"

Mr. Nags: Is that why you have archived your old posts?

Virat Kohli: I am in a very interesting space with social media. Currently, I am not in a space where I am engaging too much. You never know about the future, but it definitely needed a reset.





The most awaited interview of the #IPL season is here! Mr. Nags tries to decode Virat Kohli's meditative state of mind in this special episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider. pic.twitter.com/S63OwmFxAe — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2025

Later in the conversation, Mr. Nags even highlighted the number '18' factor which could lead RCB to the title this year. When asked if this is the year for Bengaluru fans to believe, Kohli laughingly asked if the fans were not believing before.

With Kohli's jersey number being 18, RCB fans apparently have an 'inner awakening' that the 18th edition of the season will end their title drought. But, there's a long way to go.

Further in the video, Kohli and Mr. Nags also had a meditation session, which also produced some epic moments.