The IPL 2025 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was called off due to bad weather on Saturday. Batting first, PBKS rode solid knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to post a total of 201/4 in 20 overs. In response, KKR were 7 for no loss after one over when rain interrupted play. While the rain did stop for a bit, it resumed once again and the officials decided to call off the match. As a result, the players were split between the two teams.

Following the match, KKR have 7 points from 9 matches. In order to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs, they will have to win all of their remaining five matches. The five wins will take their tally to 17 points.

They can even qualify if they win four of their five matches but in that scenario, their qualification will be dependent on Net Run Rate (NRR) and the results involving other teams.

Punjab Kings and hosts Kolkata Knight Riders split points after their crucial Indian Premier League match was called off due to thunderstorm and incessant rain on Saturday.

Young Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had earlier smashed half-centuries and shared a 120-run opening-wicket stand as Punjab Kings scored a challenging 201 for 4 at the Eden Gardens, promising a Super Saturday.

KKR came out to bat but could only play one over and score seven runs before a strong thunderstorm followed by showers ended hopes of any further play.

Earlier, opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a flying start with Priyansh, who had hit the fourth joint-fastest IPL ton earlier this season, made 69 off 35 balls while Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls as the KKR bowlers toiled without success till the 12th over. Vaibhav Arora (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39) and Andre Russell (1/27) were the wicket-takers for KKR.