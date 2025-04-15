Monday, April 14, turned out to be a memorable day for Chennai Super Kings as the five-time champions finally ended their five-match losing streak and got back to the winning ways in IPL 2025. CSK began their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians but then went on to lose five consecutive games. However, the MS Dhoni-led side bounced back on Monday with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Opting to bowl, CSK restricted LSG to 166/7 in 20 overs. Later, they chased down the target with three balls to spare and earned the crucial two points.

During the chase, CSK were struggling at 111/5 and needed 56 off 30 balls when Dhoni came out to bat and joined hands with Shivam Dube. The duo then stitched an unbeaten partnership and guided CSK to victory.

To celebrate CSK's win, India's T20I skipper and Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post. Surya shared a picture of Dhoni and Dube on his story and captioned it with a dialogue from the famous Bollywood film, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

"Mahi bhai- Strike dega toh tum bana lega? Dube - Try kar lenge. Mahi bhai - Try karna hai toh hum hi kar lete hai. Tum bas runout mat karwa dena. (Dhoni - Will win the match if I give you the strike? Dube - I will try. Dhoni - I can also try then. You just don't get me run out)," read the caption.

The movie, which released in 2016, was directed by Neeraj Pandey and was a biopic of MS Dhoni. The movie starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the title character.

Talking about the match, Dube scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls while Dhoni scored 26* off 11 balls. The skipper also bagged the Player of the Match award and became the oldest player in the IPL history to win the award.

"It's good to win a game. When you play a tournament like this, you want to win games. Unfortunately the [earlier] matches didn't go our way for whatever reasons. There can be lots of reasons. It's good to have a win on our side. Gives confidence to the whole team and helps us improve in areas we want to improve. We all knew that when it doesn't come your way in cricket, God makes it very tough, and it was a tough game," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.