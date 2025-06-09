Former India opening batter Navjot Singh Sidhu was brutally trolled by fans after he picked Rohit Sharma as captain of his IPL 2025 team of the season. Rohit ended the season with 415 in 15 matches as the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowed out of the tournament after losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. The 38-year-old was MI's second-highest run-scorer behind Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 717 runs in 16 matches and was named 'Most Valuable Player' of IPL 2025.

"Rohit Sharma, king of Mumbai. Why? Five IPL titles. One ICC T20 World Cup title. One Champions Trophy as well. So, he has achieved almost everything," Sidhu said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Fans, however, weren't happy with Sidhu's pick as they pointed that Rohit didn't lead MI this season and was also not part of the official team of IPL 2025.

Arre guru Rohit Sharma is not in the IPL team of the year — VHKatragadda (@VhKatragadda) June 8, 2025

What is this comedy he didn't even a captain for any team then how can he be the captain of 2025 IPL team worst ever atleast if it is whole IPL then atleast there is a point — Sai Santosh Reddy (@Santhugaadu) June 7, 2025

Comedy king paji. — Dhrumil Shah (@Dhrumil81622963) June 7, 2025

He meant flop team of tournament — Ispeakfaxxx (@Ispeakfaxx0_O) June 7, 2025

There was no place for Suryakumar in Sidhu's XI of IPL 2025. Sidhu picked Virat Kohli as the other opener, alongside Rohit.

Kohli won his first IPL title earlier this week, finishing the season with 657 runs in 15 innings, including eight half-centuries.

Sidhu's team also featured the likes of Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

In the bowling department, he picked Noor Ahmad as his specialist spinner, while Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, and Josh Hazlewood completed a three-man pace attack.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's IPL 2025 team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Noor Ahmad, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood